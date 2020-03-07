Isha Ambani’s Holi: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif plays gulal, groove together





What caught the maximum attention at Isha Ambani’s grand holi celebration is the bonding of rumoured lovebirds, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple seemed to have a lifetime of joy at the party and they were spotted very close to each other.

Pictures and video surfaced online showed Vicky and Katrina not only splashed colour on one another but also grooved together to holi numbers. They were not only grooving and playing colours but also a clip shows the ‘Uri’ actor taking care of his rumoured ladylove. The two enjoyed each other’s company to the fullest.

Katrina and Vicky arrived at the bash separately but only of a time gap of five minutes. Katrina was dressed in white while the ‘Uri’ actor was dressed casually in white tee and blue denim.

Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, newly-married Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra were also there. Nita Ambani donned a brown-coloured outfit for the occasion. Director R Balki arrived with wife Gauri Shinde.

Though several stories are reported in every other day about the couple’s affair but neither Vicky nor Katrina opened up about their relationship.

Without confirming anything, the ‘Uri’ actor said that the dating rumour with Katrina is a “beautiful feeling”.

“There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” Vicky told Mid-Day in an interview.

The actor said that he is not comfortable in sharing his personal life. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina, to which he replied, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Recently addressing the dating rumours in an interview, news agency IANS quoted Vicky Kaushal as saying. "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky’s dating rumour first sparked off when they were snapped together in last year’s Diwali party. Sometime back, on celebrity talk show 'Koffee with Karan season 6', when host Karan Johar said the actor that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together. To which the highly excited actor responded, "I was surprised she knows about my existence."