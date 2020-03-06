Isha Ambani’s Holi bash: Priyanka-Nick twin in white, Katrina-Vicky attend





Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal hosted a grand holi bash at their Mumbai residence and it was graced by noted film fraternities. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were the first to arrive. The married couple twinned in white with yellow footwear. They were accompanied by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. Siddharth was joined by his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya.

Madhu Chopra dressed in a cream coloured kurta with a white salwar and dupatta posed with writer Mushtaq Sheikh. Neelam posed with Siddharth and looked lovely in a blue maxi dress.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are rumoured to be dating also spotted at the bash. Katrina shines in white while the ‘Uri’ actor was dressed casually in white tee and blue denim.

Rajkummar Rao, his girlfriend Patralekhaa, Jacqueline Fernnadez, Huma Qureshi and many other celebrities graced Isha Ambani's Holi bash.

Host Isha Ambani posed in the garden dressed in a colourful long frock. Her brother Akash Ambani came along with wife Shloka Mehta. Sonali Bendre clicked in yellow outfit.

Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, newly-married Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra were also there. Nita Ambani donned a brown-coloured outfit for the occasion. Director R Balki arrived with wife Gauri Shinde.

























