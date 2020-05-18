‘Is That A Bra?’ Nushrat Bharucha’s father reacts to Chote Chote Peg Song





During a funny chat, Nushrat Bharucha revealed how she tried to hide the ‘Sexy Chote Chote Peg’ song from the film, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' from her parents. But she could not hid the song from them for a long time.

She shares, "I didn't tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn't even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home."

She further adds, "I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, "Are you wearing a bra?" she laughed out loud. I was like, it's a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?"

In a joint interview, Nushrat Bharucha’s mother said that she has given enough time to her daughter and now she wants her to get married soon.

Her mother said, “We do get upset because we want her to settle down now and added, “She is going to get married very soon, we are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us.”

Nushrat also revealed the one thing she tells her parents before making them meet her boyfriend. She said, “Every single time I introduce my mom to my boyfriend, I have always maintained one simple fact, even with my father. I have told them before every first meeting, ‘He is my boyfriend at present, we will get married if we are successful in this relationship. But if we aren’t, you will have to understand that it’s okay, he is my partner right now in this journey and he may not be tomorrow, which is okay’."