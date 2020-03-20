Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? The picture says so





A new picture of Sonam Kapoor sparked the rumor that the ‘Neerja’ actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. A video surfaced on net which showed the actress interacting with her mother-in-law from her first floor window. Anand’s mother stands outside her house across the street and both are maintaining safe distance.

Her white loose outfit sparked the rumour that the ‘Saawariya’ actress is pregnant. The picture showed Sonam Kapoor has gained few kilos. Anand and Sonam is taking extra precaution after they returned from London.

The couple is on self-quarantine at their home in Delhi.

Sonam, who has just returned from London, has lauded the government's efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak. She recently tweeted suggestions for netizens, which reads: "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc)."

Soon after her marriage, when Sonam Kapoor was asked about embracing motherhood, she replied, 'It is true that immediately after marriage here, the next step is considered to be baby. It is true that I had gained 10 kg weight for my upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor', then I had become a bit fat. Although to say it luckily or unfortunately I am not yet pregnant. But the good thing is that I have also lost 6 kg weight back now.

After years of courtship, Sonam Kapoor married Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja according to Anand Karaj ceremony in 2018 followed by a grand reception.