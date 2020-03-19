Irrfan Khan’s son Babil returns home after being stuck in London





Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan returned to India after being struck in London due to coronavirus outbreak. Babil is pursuing education in London. His mother Sutapa Sikdar received her son at the airport and thanked all those who are involved to bring back her son back home safely.

She took to her social media account and wrote, “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and wishes. Babil is back to India safely. Gratitude to all of you who offered help. The flight was late over an hour.”

Sutapa had earlier pleaded with the government to make arrangements for students studying abroad to be brought back home. She’d written, according to a News18 report, “While the virus is pointing towards us how nature is trying to tell us something, we are hoarding, escaping from hospitals and for such irresponsible people, those who would abide every test to keep others safe are suffering and are victims of fear.”