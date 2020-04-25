Irrfan Khan’s mother dies in Jaipur, actor can’t fly for last rites





Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur. She was 95. Currently abroad, the ‘Piku’ actor can’t fly to India for his mother’s last rites. He paid last respect to his mother via video conference. She was not keeping well for quite sometime.

Saeeda Begum belonging to the Nawab family of Tonk was basically a poet. She has left behind three sons, Salman, Imran and Irrfan and other family members. Her younger son Salman said, "My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health."

Due to lockdown, only a handful of family members could present for the last rites of Irrfan’s mother. The funeral was held on Saturday evening.

Shoojit Sircar, who is close to Irrfan Khan told SpotboyE.com, "It's very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him."

Deepest condolence to Irrfan Khan and his family.