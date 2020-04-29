Irrfan Khan’s last rites to be performed at Versova at 5pm today





Versatile actor Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise has created a big vacuum in the Hindi film industry. He passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital and his last rites will be performed at Versova Yari Road Kabristan at 5pm.

Two years ago, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent treatment in London. He was rushed to hospital yesterday after his condition deteriorated.

From politicians to Bollywood celebrities, everyone took to their social media handle to express grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace”.

Hema Malini said, “I feel sad that such a wonderful actor passed away; a very young man. Of course he was going through some health problems. I knew it, but we all thought that he will recover and become better. Unfortunately, he passed away and it's extremely sad. He was such a natural actor. I had watched many of his films. I loved them so much."

Amitabh Bachchan too expressed grief, T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas

Irrfan Khan, recipient of Padma Shri and many filmfare awards delivered some incredible movies. ‘Piku’, Paan Singh Tomar, ‘Life of Pi’ are some of his hits from his long list.