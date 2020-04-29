Irrfan Khan’s last journey in photos: Wife Sutapa, sons Babil and Ayan bids goodbye





Irrfan Khan has left for the heavenly abode today and here we bring to you the pictures of his last journey. His wife Sutapa and their two sons, Babil and Ayan Khan bade tearful adieu to the magnificent person and a brilliant actor.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Devendra Sikdar and kids, Babil and Ayan were sppotted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and then at a cemetery on Yari Road, Mumbai.

“Present were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away”, the statement read.

The actor’s spokesperson had earlier released a statement about his demise. "’I trust, I have surrendered’, Irrfan wrote when he diagnosed with cancer in 2018.





















