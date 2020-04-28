Irrfan Khan remains critical, spokesperson refutes death rumour





Irrfan Khan was rushed to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection and the actor is fighting the battle of life. In this crucial time, he became a victim of death hoax. However, the actor’s spokesperson totally refuted the rumor of his demise.

"It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic," the 53-year-old actor's spokesperson said, reported news agency PTI.

Irrfan Khan is being treated for colon infection. His wife Sutapa and their two sons, Babil and Ayan Khan are by his side.

"Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional," his spokesperson added.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and for more than a year, he underwent treatment in London.

"We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," the spokesperson said in his statement.

The actor's spokesperson confirmed his hospitalization on Tuesday evening, he released this statement: "Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon."