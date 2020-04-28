Irrfan Khan passes away at 53 in Mumbai





A big blow for Bollywood. Versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday and was in ICU for colon infection. At his last moment, his wife Sutapa and their two sons, Babil and Ayan Khan were by his side. He was 53.

He was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium 2’.

Celebrities and close friends offered condolence on their social media handle.

‘Piku’ director Soojit Sircar wrote, My dear friend Irfan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.

The chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace.

Vikram Gupta expressed grief, "Very very unfortunate this. Actor Irrfan Khan’s no more. You lived young, you died young #IrrfanKhanRIP".