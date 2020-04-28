Irrfan Khan admitted to ICU at Mumbai Kokilaben hospital





Irrfan Khan admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital after his heath deteriorated. The 53-year-old was admitted to the hospital due to colon infection. His wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons are with him.

An official statement on his health said, "Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon."

Few days ago, he lost his mother Saeeda Begum but the actor could not attend the funeral due to lockdown. His mother died in Jaipur and due to lockdown the ‘Piku’ actor stuck in Mumbai.

Irrfan Khan diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine in 2018 and he underwent treatment in London for more than a year.

The 'Hindi Medium' actor shared the news of his disease in 2018, saying, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

His next tweeted about his rare disease reads. “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research :-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

After returning from London, he resumed the shooting of ‘Angrezi Medium 2’.