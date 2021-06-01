Ira Khan shares intimate pics with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has found love inNupur Shikhare and the couple is going strong. Very often, Ira posts lovey-dovey images with Nupur and expresses her love for him. The couple is spending lockdown together.

The star kid shared a mushy video in which she is seen in many happy moments with Nupur. In her caption, Ira expressed her love as she wrote, she captioned the video, “You’re my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!”

After breaking up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, Ira Khan is said to have found love in Nupur, who also happens to Aamir’s fitness coach.

Ira Khan has introduced her new found love to her mother Reena Dutt as well. Ira also shared many work-outs videos with Nupur and they fondness for one another depicts.

During the last Valentine’s day in February, the star’s daughter has addressed Nupur as her beau.

Its an honour to make promises with and to you?," she captioned a cute click with Nupur Shikhare.

In the second photos, Ira khan addressed Nupur as "My Valentine" and "Dream Boy".

She also attended her cousin Zayn Marie with her beau.