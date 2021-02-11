Ira Khan poses with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare at cousin’s wedding





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan attended cousin Zayn Marie’s wedding with Akash Mohimen’s in Alibaug with rumoured boyfriendNupur Shikhare. Pictures of the wedding ceremony surfaced on net which showed Ira posing with the bride and the groom with Nupur.

She captioned the image, "To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship I just want to say.... FINALLY!" The pictures showed Ira dressed up in a yellow saree and black shades. She donned million-dollar smile on her face.

After breaking up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, Ira Khan is said to have found love in Nupur Shikhare, who happens to Aamir’s fitness coach.

It is learnt that Nupur and Iran came closer during lockdown and they also holidayed at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. Nupur Shikhare’s Diwali posts showed that the couple celebrated the festival of lights together.

Ira Khan has introduced her new found love to her mother Reena Dutt as well. Ira also shared many work-outs videos with Nupur and they fondness for one another depicts.

Ira Khan also wants to follow her father’s footsteps and try her luck in Bollywood. Aamir once said, "I'm not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that's where she would want to go, I don't know."