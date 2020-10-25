IPL 2020: Pregnant Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli in red





Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli never miss to cheer for her husband and team RCB. During RCB Vs CSKclash-off, the â€˜Pariâ€™ actress shines in red outfit. her pregnancy glow is quite evident and she was seen cheering and clapping for husband Virat Kohli and his team.

She flaunts her baby bump in the red outfit. She donned a huge earring, a watch and kept her hair open. She donned million-dollar smile on her face. She flaunted her engagement ring.

Just two days before, the mom-to-be Anushkahad shared a picture of a navratri thali comprising of Puri, Chane and Halwa on her Instagram stories and mentioned that she was craving for the traditional navratri spread on the festival. â€œMissing this today and how".