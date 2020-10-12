IPL 2020: Pregnant Anushka Sharma blows a kiss to Virat Kohli





Anushka Sharma is seen blowing a kiss to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli after the cricketer scored an unbeatable 90 not out during the match between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday night in Dubai.

“Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better”, another Twitter user wrote.

One Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. Red heart Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.”

Glowing in blue outfit, the actress is seen blowing a kiss to her hubby from the pavilion. The couple is expecting their first child together and the ‘Pari’ actress joins her husband in Dubai for IPL matches. Anushka is seen cheering and clapping for her husband.

In August, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media handle to announce baby’s arrival in January. The couple is going to become parents in January.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.

Within two hours of the announcement, Anushka’s Instagram post received more than 2.8 million ‘likes’ and over 63000 comments. Congratulatory messages are poured in from industry friends. tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.