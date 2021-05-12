International Nurses Day 2021: Bollywood celebs salute their dedication





In this hour of crisis, our Nurses are acting like a soldier at the battlefield. They are doing their every bit to save the lives of the millions and millons. Words will fall short to describe their dedication. As the world celebrates, International Nurses Day today, our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to thanked the nurses across the world for their selfless contribution.

From Akshay Kumar to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebrities expressed their gratitude.

Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for the nurses, "In the past few days, I've come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you're doing for us #InternationalNurseDay".

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.”

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives everyday. Happy #InternationalNursesDay." Shraddha Kapoor and Nushhratt Bharuchha took to their Instagram stories to thank the nurses.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video montage on Twitter and wrote alongside, "The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you."

Kajol shared a video, lauding the efforts of nurses. She tweeted, “In times like this let’s raise a toast to our very own practical gods and goddesses! #InternationalNursesDay.”

Thanking the nurses, Randeep Hooda wrote, “Thank you for doing your best to nurse humanity back to health #InternationalNursesDay.”