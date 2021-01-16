Interior designer reveals on Kareena, Saif’s new abode





After living at Fortune Heights for 11 years, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will move into their new abode which is located just opposite side of the road of their current address. Saifeena is all set to welcome their second child and they wanted a bigger space for their two kids. Their new abode at Satguru Sharan hasTaimur’s living space to a nursery for the new addition, swimming pool, garden area, a library since Saif is an avid reader and lots more.

Interior designer Dashini Shah spilled the beans on Saifeena’s new abode, told ETimes, “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

Darshini further revealed that Saifeena love luxury and comfort and they have even got their old house’s vibe into their new house. Shah added, “They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don’t like anything that's loud. Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture.”

Darshini had also designed Saifeena’s old house at Fortune Heights even before they started living together in 2008-09. The interior designer added, “We go back a long time. They moved in after I completed the work on the house in Fortune Heights. It was great for the two of them. After Taimur was born, we made sure he has a nursery at home and his own little space. With their second baby on the way, we just pulled all stops and ensured that we wrap up everything in time for them to move into their new house.”

Bebo took active part in the designing of the Pataudi Palace. “Kareena has been hugely involved with the new house’s decor. Even with the progressing pregnancy, she continues to step out, check out the stuff, pick up things that she likes for the place. The house is almost ready to welcome the family in.” “The palace has a 100-year-history. But even there, you will find everything that defines Saif and Kareena’s taste. Books, art, antiques, black and white tiles, the gorgeous fireplaces,” Shah concluded.