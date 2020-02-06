Inside Yash-Roohi’s birthday: Taimur, Inaaya, Zain Kapoor attend with their parents





Karan Johar’s twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar celebrated their 3rd birthday on February 7 and the doting father hosted a grand birthday bash at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End which was graced by Bollywod celebrities with their respective kids.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s little girl Inaaya Naumi, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids -- Misha and Zain, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza’s kids?Rahyl and Riaan, among many other star kids.

The kids had a blast at the party and the pictures and videos of the birthday celebration were doing all the round on net. Inaaya cane be seen dancing in the garden. Karan can also be seen cutting a cake with Amrita Arora’s son, shares birthday with Yash-Roohi.

Alia Bhatt can be seen kissing baby Roohi. The actor reportedly babysits Karan’s twins frequently. The three stunning mommies, Kareena, Farah and Soha posed for the camera in style.

Johar welcomed his twins via surrogacy.

In his tell-all memoir The Unsuitable Boy, Karan wrote how he was worried when his kids were born premature. He wrote “My children were born two months premature and worryingly underweight. Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies’ birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were. Thankfully, I had a great support system. Roohi and Yash were in the hands of the most competent and patient doctors. Something that had its roots in an ordeal soon turned into an experience that I will never forget.”







