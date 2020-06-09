Inside Sonam Kapoor’s birthday celebration with her family





Sonam Kapoor turned 35 on 9th June and the actress celebrated her birthday with her husband Anand Ahuja, parents and sister. Pictures of her private birthday celebration were shared on net which showed the house is decorated with balloons and flowers. Picture of Sonam cutting multiple cakes was also shared.

On her special day, Sonam thanked her dearest husband for giving her everything she needs, "The best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you Anand Ahuja from the first day I hugged you”, she captioned a loving picture with her hubby.

Papa Anil Kapoor had penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!” he wrote.

Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of Sonam blowing the birthday candles and wrote, "Happy birthday, senior!"





