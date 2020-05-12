Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s lavish home in New Delhi





Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently leading a quarantined life in New Delhi and the ‘Neerja’ actress gives us a glimpse of her sprawling and luxurious mansion. From bedroom to green garden, Sonam gave us a sneak-peak of her eye-catching sasural.

The bedroom seems quite comfy with wide white bed and Anand and Sonam are captured engrossed in books. They were both in nigh dresses. The next picture is of Anand’s work place. There is a desktop and he is busy with his work. Then comes the most important place of the house, i.e kitchen. Sonam Kapoor is dressed in white dress is cooking food. The kitchen is quite spacious.

The next picture is of their reading room. The self is filled up with books. Anand’s sneaker love is quite evident from the next picture. He is into sneaker business and Anand once said about his sneaker collection,"I have some everywhere that I have lived. So, I have some in America, some in London, some in Delhi and some in Mumbai. So, I have never counted. But it's probably too many. Actually, not too many. You can never have enough of sneakers."

In the next picture, Anand Ahuja posed in his large green garden. In the last picture, she gave us a complete view of their lavish mansion.

Meanwhile, on 8th May, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary and on their special day, Sonam penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing a picture of Sonam kissing Anand, she wrote, "I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism."

"Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal," the 34-year-old actress concluded.

After dating for two years, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 according to Anand Karaj ceremony.















