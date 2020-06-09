Inside Shilpa Shetty’s birthday celebration, Viaan cuts cake





Shilpa Shetty celebrated her birthday with family members. Two pictures from her close-knot birthday celebration were shared on net. The first picture showed Shilpa holding her baby Samisha in her arms and Raj Kundra and son Viaan standing by her side while the second picture has Shilpa, Raj, Viaan, Shamita Shetty and Shilpa and Raj’s mom.

"Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side ( the rest on a video call )and all the love , wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world .. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much #love #gratitude #family #birthday #instafam", wrote Shilpa Shetty.

Husband Raj Kundra also shared a heartfelt post on instagram that said, "To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart.I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashettyYour Hubby #happybirthday #wife #girlfriend".

Meanwhile, sister Shamita Sjetty shared a video-collage of her sister Shilpa. "Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions , yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things uve lost like ur smiles , ur hopes and ur courage .. Thankyou for always helping me find mine when things get tough," Shamita wrote.

She added: "Ur my anchor, my heart , my soul .. n I love u so so much .. Thankyou Munki for always having my back .. n know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it!! Happy birthday my Darlin."