Inside Shilpa Shetty’s birthday celebration, Raj Kundra takes her for luncheon





Shilpa Shetty had an intimate 46th birthday celebration with her family. Her husband Raj Kundra made her birthday special by arranging private birthday party at home and also took her for lunch. The couple was also accompanied by the actress’s sister Shamita Shetty and their son Viaan Raj Kundra.

Shilpa shared a boomerang which showed her getting surprised to see multiple cakes. Shilpa wrote, “I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year Sending a big hug and lots of good vibes your way With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

The birthday girl looks gorgeous in a white blazer and multicoloured printed jumpsuit. She is bounded by golden and black balloons.

Raj also took Shilpa for birthday lunch and outside the hotel, the actress cut cake for fans and media persons. She also posed for the paparazzi along with Raj.

Raj also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration. There were many cakes, special pizzas were served which had the initials SSK for Shilpa Shetty Kundra. He captioned it, "Lunch birthday date after forever."

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 and the couple were blessed with two kids, son Viaan and daughter Samisha.