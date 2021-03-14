Inside Seema Khan’s star-studded birthday bash





Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Kahn celebrated her birthday today and a star-studded party was hosted at her brother Bunty Sajdeh's residence in Mumbai. The bash saw stars like Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. Seema’s former sister-in-law and actress Malaika Arora also turned up for the party along with Karan Johar, Amrita Arora with her husband Shakeel Ladak, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Vivek Oberoi and designer Manish Malhotra

Among the young brigade includes Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan,

The birthday girl stunned in black outfit.

Malaika Arora wore a white ruffle top teamed with rugged denims. She is accessorized with neckpiece and heels.

Ananya Panday arrived with her mother Bhavana Pandey and father Chunky Panday. Ananya wore a tangerine co-ord set while Bhavana opted for a bottle green dress.

Shanaya Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in black dress. Neelam Kothari looked elegant in an all-brown outfit.

The star wife recently spoke about nepotism, said, “Talent has to speak. We have actors in the industry, who’ve hailed from big families, who haven’t made it, including my own husband. Nepotism doesn’t mean you’re going to make it. At the end of the day, you’ve to be sincere, keep trying. It applies to every field in life. That’s the mantra I go by too, and told my son as well, whatever he does.”