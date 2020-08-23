Inside Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration





Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family with full devotion. Videos of Ganesh aarti by Salman Khan’s family is been shared on social media by Atul Agnihotri and Salman’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma.

The video featured Salman Khan, Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail and Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Nirvaan, Arhaan and Ayaan Khan. The family is seen doing aarti. Sharing the videos on Saturday night, Atul Agnihotri wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in the caption of his post.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma also shared pictures of his kids Ahil and Ayat on Instagram. For the festive occasion, the brother-sister duo wore matching outfits.

The decorations with flowers are mind-blowing.