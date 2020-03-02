Inside Ruslaan Mumtaz’s wife’s Nirali’s baby shower ceremony





Ruslaan Mumtaz’s wife Nirali is expecting their first child and a private baby shower was held. Nakuul Mehta, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Delnaaz Irani and Munisha Khatwani, and a few others were in attendance. The celebrated with cupcakes, decorated with balloons and lit sparklers.

Sharing a picture from the anniversary-cum-baby shower celebrations, Nirali wrote, “It's been 6years of marital bliss with my soulmate. We brought in our anniversary with the bestest baby shower I could've ever imagined..with friends like family showering us with love and happiness. It was perfect as perfect can be and there's only one man to thank for it, my love @ruslaanmumtaz Thank you for being you, for always putting my wishes above yours, for always striving to see me smile, for being the best partner a girl could have in this journey of life. I'm so grateful and blessed to have you with me every step of the way sharing this amazing life. Cheers to celebrating over a decade of togetherness and to many many more. I love you baby #anniversary #babyshower #soulmate #happiestwhentogether #youmakelifeacelebration #bestteam #forevermine #niraan2020.”

Ruslaan Mumtaz twinned with his wife, Nirali Mehta in blue and posting a couple picture from the baby shower ceremony, the father-to-be wished his ‘chota baby ki choti mummy’ on their sixth anniversary. He captioned his post as “Happy anniversary chota baby ki choti mummy. Looking back at all our years together I feel sometimes things are just destined to happen, otherwise I can't even imagine our first meeting below a tree would end up here. Also realised this is our last anniversary ALONE together. Love you @niralirm ,you will make a great mother to our baby just like you have been one for me. @alekhsangal from @nazzissist phone #babyshower #chotababy #anniversary.” Here are more pictures from the celebrations:

After being in a courtship for many years, Ruslaan and Nirali tied the knot in March 2014. They have a simple court marriage. They flew off to Maldives for their honeymoon and a proper wedding. It was reported that Shiamak Davar was the person to bring them together as they both were his dance class students.