Priyanka Chopra shares inside pics of birthday celebrations





Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 39th birthday on July 18th and the desi girl shared us a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

The birthday girl is currently in London shooting for her upcoming spy series, ‘Citadel’ and she shared a series of pictures as how she had a blast on her birthday.

Alongside the pictures, she shared a note thanking her fans and friends for showing so much love on her. "Photo Dump.Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy."

"And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!", the actress wrote in the caption.

In one of the pictures, PeeCee is seen dressed in a red swimsuit posing by the pool side. The second one has the birthday girl looking into her birthday cake. The third picture are of ducks, the next is of, followed by a whine bottle. The next showed Priyana cuddling her pet dog. The next has the desi girl posing in a black monokini by the pool side. The next showed the actress standing in the terrace wearing yellow tee and blue denim. The next has Priyanka surrounded by white balloons.

On the work front, the ‘The White Tiger’ actress is busy shooting for the spy thriller ‘Citadel’, helmed by ‘Avengers’ makers Joe and Anthony Russo, co-starring Richard Madden. It is slated for OTT release.