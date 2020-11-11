Inside preggers Kareena Kapoor ‘s mini pre-diwali bash





Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a mini pre-diwali bash at her residence and it was attended by Bebo’s manager Poonam Damania, designer Masaba Gupta. Kareena’s mother Babita was also present. Bebo looked stunning in a white salwar suit with red dupatta, her manager Poonam and designer Masaba Gupta were dressed casually. Her makeup artist Pompy and some other friends was also present.

Poonam took to Instagram to share some photos. "Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support"

Earlier, Kareena took to her Instagram account and shared a selfie, flaunting her bindi. She captioned it, "There’s something about wearing a bindi... just love it".

Filmmaker Karan Johar also hosted a private pre-Diwali bash which was attended by close pals of the filmmaker from the industry. Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside Karan’s house. She was seen busy in phone but did not forget to wave to the paps. Bebo was dressed in a grey Kurta Pyjama paired with golden Kolhapuri flats. Her pregnancy glow was quite evident.

While Malaika was seen in a chic white floral outfit. She wore a mask and posed for the paparazzi. Manish was dressed in a red kurta for the Diwali bash. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “#diwalinights #kurta @manishmalhotraworld #local4diwali.”

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema also graced the party. They came with Manish Malhotra.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently wrapped up her shooting schedule of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, co-starring Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. She also has Kjo’s ‘Takht’ in her kitty.