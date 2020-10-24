Inside pictures from Neha Kakkar's haldi and mehendi ceremony





Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Handi and Mehendi ceremony was a fun-filled affair. Pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies are doing the round on net. The bride-to-be is seen applying mehendi on both hands by mehendi experts.

For the Haldi ceremony, Neha Kakkar was dressed in yellow saree with huge earrings and naked neck. She donned payal on legs and tucked roses on her hair. The groom-to-be matched with his bride and sported yellow kurta-pyjama and wrapped a shawl.

Sharing pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony, the singer-composer wrote,“#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! @rohanpreetsingh”.

Sonu Kakkar, singer and Neha’s elder sister, also shared her look from the haldi ceremony on Instagram. “My look for The Haldi Function this morning for my baby @nehakakkar ‘s wedding with the cutie pie @rohanpreetsingh,” Sonu captioned the video. Tony Kakkar was also seen having fun at his sister’s wedding festivities.

Earlier, Neha had also shared pictures of the moment when Rohanpreet proposed to her. She wrote, “The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah.”

Neha is set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24.





