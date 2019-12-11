Inside picture of Sharmila Tagore’s 75th birthday: Saif, Kareena, Soha, Kunal enjoy





Pictures of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore’s 75th birthday are doing the round on net. A new picture is surfaced on net in which the entire Pataudi family is seen enjoying together and posed for the camera in front of a table where a delicious chocolate cake was cut by the birthday lady.

To celebrate Sharmila’s 75th birthday, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and baby Inaaya headed to Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The family enjoyed jungle safari and even watched a tiger during their trip.

Soha Ali Khan shared a family picture and captioned it very sweetly, “With so many people in one frame it’s impossible to get a shot where everyone’s eyes are open (sorry bhai) or where everyone is looking at the camera - Tim and Inni have eyes only for the cake ! Happy Birthday Amman 08.12.19 #sherbagh.”

Picture of the family enjoying dinner in a scenic beauty also surfaced on net.

Kunal Kemmu also took to Instagram to share intimate pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He captioned the pictures as, “My camera just loves these two. And so do I Saif & Kareena.”

Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram handle to wish her 'tigress' mom happy birthday. She shared a photo along with her mother and husband Kunal Kemmu and wrote, "I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with Kunal... but I got to put my arm around this tigress here."

Even Kunal also wished his mother-in-law in an adorable way. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Amman. Lots of love always.”

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan wished her mommy with an adorable picture of her with daughter Inaaya.

Sharing the picture, Soha wrote: “Birthday pancakes !!” the picture shows Inaaya sitting on Sharmila’s lap gazing at the camera and infront of them is a pancake, with Happy Birthday, written on the plate in chocolate sauce.



