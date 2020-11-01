Inside picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday celebration

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 01st November 2020,18:11


Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on November 1st and the actress had an intimate birthday celebration. Abhishek Bachchan gave us a glimpse of his wifey’s birthday celebration. He shared a beautiful picture of his and the birthday girl.

Sharing the lovely picture on Instagram, Junior B wrote, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.” 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely infloral sharara kurta, while Abhishek donned a traditional outfit, white and gold kurta-pyjama. The two held each other’s hand.

The lovely post received more than 50000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes.

Bollywood celebrities poured wishes. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday Ash” along with a heart and a hug emoji. Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia commented, “Happy birthday bhabhi ji” and Amaan Ali also wrote, “Happy birthday bhaabs.”

Deepika Padukone shared a picture from one of Aishwarya’s Cannes appearances on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday...Beauty...Inside Out...Wishing you a lifetime of good health and happiness.” Katrina Kaif also wrote on her Instagram stories, “Happiest birthday to @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb May u have the most wonderful year filled with all your hearts desires.”

Alia Bhatt shared a birthday wish for her on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. Hope you have the best day full of cake and joy... biggest hug.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a cute picture with Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, may you always be blessed abundantly my dear.’


