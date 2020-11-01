Inside picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday celebration





Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on November 1st and the actress had an intimate birthday celebration. Abhishek Bachchan gave us a glimpse of his wifey’s birthday celebration. He shared a beautiful picture of his and the birthday girl.

Sharing the lovely picture on Instagram, Junior B wrote, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely infloral sharara kurta, while Abhishek donned a traditional outfit, white and gold kurta-pyjama. The two held each other’s hand.

The lovely post received more than 50000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes.

Bollywood celebrities poured wishes. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday Ash” along with a heart and a hug emoji. Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia commented, “Happy birthday bhabhi ji” and Amaan Ali also wrote, “Happy birthday bhaabs.”

Deepika Padukone shared a picture from one of Aishwarya’s Cannes appearances on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday...Beauty...Inside Out...Wishing you a lifetime of good health and happiness.” Katrina Kaif also wrote on her Instagram stories, “Happiest birthday to @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb May u have the most wonderful year filled with all your hearts desires.”

Alia Bhatt shared a birthday wish for her on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. Hope you have the best day full of cake and joy... biggest hug.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a cute picture with Aishwarya and Aaradhya and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, may you always be blessed abundantly my dear.’