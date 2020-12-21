Inside photos: Saif, Kareena celebrate Taimur’s 4th birthday





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated son Taimur’s fourth birthday at their Mumbai residence and it was attended by close family members. Pictures of the little munchkin’s intimate birthday celebration are doing the round on net.

The birthday party was attended by Karisma Kapoor, her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, husband and actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Innaya Kareena’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

Bebo took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of Taimur’s birthday.

His chocolate cake was shaped like a horse’s hoof. The room was decorated with colourful balloons.

Kareena glows in a bright yellow salwar kameer, Saif donned a blue-grey kurta and pyjamas while the birthday boy sported in a black printed T-shirt and a pair of blue denims.

Kareena shared a heartfelt wish for their son. Sharing a montage video of Taimur, the actress wrote, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake... Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim.”

The montage included photos of Taimur playing in snow, enjoying cake etc. the video ended with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan casted a peck on Taimur’s cheeks.







