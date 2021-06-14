Inside photos of Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka's surprise baby shower





Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha are expecting their second child and the expected mommy received a surprise baby shower from friends. Pictures from the private baby shower ceremony of Prianka are doing the round on net. Prianka sizzles in a floral dress, flaunting her heavy baby bump. She posed with her friends and Rannvijay also.

The arrangement was done in a lavish garden. The venue was decorated with balloons, varieties of cakes, cupcakes, drinks were placed on the table. The baby shower cake of Prianka Singha read, "Another one for Squad Rann!"

Talking about the surprise, Prianka Singha posted, "I was told 'Pri, it's been 8 months since you've been in your tracks everyday with lockdown having been the best reason for you to be lazy, not social and stay in, but no more of this! Get your butt up, dress up and just be out in the garden on this date in the morning!' .. and so I caved.. didn't need to go far really! ???????? BEST SURPRISE EVER ???? Thank you my K & M for putting together the loveliest, yummiest, most beautiful and so thoughtful baby shower for Rann and I! ????????????????????."

Sharing the same photos, Rannvijay wrote, "So #blessed and #grateful for our #friends."

In March, Rannvijay announced Prianka’s pregnancy. He shared a photo with his wife, who looks visibly pregnant, and daughter and wrote, “Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru? ???????????? @priankasingha @singhakainaat.”

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Kenya in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kainaat in 2017.

On the work front, Rannvijay is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla X3 along with Sunny Leone.











