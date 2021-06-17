Inside photos of Lisa Haydon’s baby shower with her girls





Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani and the expected mommy had a lavish baby shower ceremony with her close girl gang.

Lisa took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony. It was all about beautiful flowers, balloons, cakes, meringue cookies, freshly-cut fruits and rose wine.

Posting the pictures, Lisa wrote in her caption, "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved !"

Sharing the photos, the mommy-to-be wrote, "One of the most special days... Five friends (@nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos (not a control freak at all ????)."

The happy mom also shared, "This decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true."

"Baby girl you are so loved ! ????," wrote Lisa with the photo.

Lisa posed with a glass of wine and she captioned the photo, "Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos."

Fans poured love on the post. A fan wrote, "Full term, and that's how gorgeous you look! Looks like you were showered with some well deserved pampering. Girlfriends are always the best!" Another said, "The most beautiful baby mama ever!" A third commented, "Nice shower for a baby girl ! Chocolate cake looks. yummy ! Wish you a safe and speedy delivery."

Last week, Lisa had announced that the baby is due on June 22. “Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are already parents to sons Zack and Leo.















