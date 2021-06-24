Inside photos of Kishwer Merchant’s baby shower ceremony





Actor Kishwer Merchant ’s had a fun-filled baby shower ceremony filled with balloons, cakes, mehendi. The function was graced was close friends and relatives.

The mommy-to-be was dressed in a beautiful pink traditional dress, whereas Suyyash wore a blue kurta. She is also seen cutting a cake and in various pictures Kishwer flaunted her mehendi design.

In March, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced that they are expecting their first child in August 2021.

Sharing picture from her maternity shoot on beachside, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" ????Coming Soon.. #august2021 #sukishkababy ????Clicked by the most talented @pryanca_t." The actress’s baby bump was quite visible.

Suyyash also shared the same picture on his profile and captioned it, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun ???? @kishwersmerchantt !Coming this August."

The couple fondly called Sukish by fans started dating in 2010 and got married in 2016.