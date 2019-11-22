Inside photos of Helen’s 80th birthday celebration





Veteran actress Helen turned 80 on November 21 and the Khan family has thrown a grand birthday bash for Helen. It was attended by close family members and friends. Helen’s colleagues and veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parikh were also part of the celebration. The party took place at Sohail Khan's residence and the entire Khan parivaar posed happily for the paparazzi.

Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan played the perfect host. Pregnant Arpita Khan Sharma arrived with her son Ahil Sharma and actor husband Aayush Sharma.

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur arrived in black outfit. While the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor donned a black tee and blue denim. The birthday lady posed with Waheeda Rahman and Asha Parekh.

Salim Khan married Helen in 1981 and the couple has five children-Salman, Sohail, Arbaz, Alvira and Arpita.















