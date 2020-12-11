Inside photos: Kapil Sharma, Ginni's daughter Anayra celebrates first birthday





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s little princess Anayra turns one and the doting parents hosted a cute birthday party for their daughter. Pictures from the birthday celebration are doing the round on net. For the birthday celebration, Ginni and Kapil twinned in black tee written over it, ‘Anayra turns one’. Kapil’s mother also matched with her son and bahu.

The birthday girl looked in a cute pink frock and a tiara flaunting her million-dollar smile. Wishes are pouring in from every corner, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek wrote, “So sweet God bless, so happy to see this.” Comedian Chandan Prabhakar wrote, “Muah muahhhh wishing a very happy wala 1st bday to ma doll #Anayra. Jug jug Jio. God bless you. Love.”

Actor Shreyas Talpade wrote, “Happy birthday to our little angel, sending lots of love & loads of sweet sweet kisses. Stay blessed.” Actor-singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Lots of love to sabse pyari pari.”

The comedian thanks his fans and well-wishers for their wishes. He wrote, "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday...Ginni n Kapil."

Kapil Sharma shared four pictures on Instagram, captioning- "Thank you so much for sending so much love and blessings to our Lado on the first day- Ginni and Kapil."

Happy Birthday to Anayra!







