Inside Neha Kakkar’s birthday celebration with hubby Rohanpreet Singh





Singer and ‘Indian Idol’ judge Neha Kakkar celebrated her 33rd birthday today and her husband Rohanpreet Singh has made it special by arranging an intimate birthday at home. Pictures of the celebration were shared on net.

The birthday girl twinned in black with her hubby. While Neha looked stunning in a deep-neckline black top paired with matching pants and red lipstick, Rohanpreet donned a black shirt and ripped denim. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “our First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. ???? Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen. (sic)”

The singer’s husband also gave us a glimpse of the decoration. The room was decorated with balloons and flowers and multiple cake were placed on the table.

Earlier today, Rohanpreet wished his wifey by sharing an adorable picture. He wrote, “Hey my love my queen and The Neha Kakkar…Today is your birthday…Mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga… Aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I have been taking care of you all this while. I will do it more in the future. You look lovely in every way. I promise I will keep you happy).

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in Delhi on October 24. On the work front, she is currently on a break from ‘Indian Idol 12’.