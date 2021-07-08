Inside Neetu Kapoor’s birthday: Alia, Ranbir, Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma attend





Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday and a small get-together was hosted at her residence. The birthday party was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni. Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra was graced the party. Alia Bhatt attended the party with her mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Riddhima shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Family”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posed with cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

She also shared a picture of Alia-Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra and Samaira Kapoor and captioned it, “My fave girls”.

Riddhima shared a selfie with mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir and wrote: "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much."

Alia Bhatt wished Neetu Kapoor on her birthday by sharing a picture featuring Neetu, Ranbir, Riddima, Samara and captioned the picture, "happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54."

Ayan Ali Bangash said, "Many many happy returns." Marc J Robinson wrote, "Many happy returns of the day Fab photograph." Ujjawala Raut commented, "Happy Birthday to your mom." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped smileys on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming project ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.