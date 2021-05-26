Inside Kunal Kemmu’s 38th birthday with Soha, Inaaya, parents, sister





Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated 38th birthday with family. Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebration. The actor celebrated birthday with his actress wife Soha, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, his parents, Ravi Kemmu and Jyoti Kemmu and sister Karishma Kemmu.

Soha took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the birthday celebration, "Posed, unposed, reposed and exposed! Birthdays with @kunalkemmu."

Celebs and fans reacted to the post. Sophie Choudry wrote, "awwww gorgeous pics !!! Happy happy bday @kunalkemmu", while his sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan said, "mahshallah".

Fans also dropped comments. One wrote, "Happy Birthday Kunal Sir Stay Bless Always ap jio. 10000000000000 Sal." Another said, "Happy Birthday Raja Hindustani." A third commented, "Love the family reunion! You are handling the relationships with such love!"

Earlier in the day, Soha wished the birthday boy by sharing a video montage featuring Kunal's journey. She had captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu. Another year, another lockdown...but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become. They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection - whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture from their Maldives family vacation in 2018 to wish her brother-in-law. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one." Kunal replied, "Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to."

On Tuesday, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Shahid Kapoor also wished Kunal on Instagram.

Kunal and Soha met in 2009 and tied the knot in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.