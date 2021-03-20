Inside Harman Baweja-Sasha Ramchandani’s pre-wedding bash





Harman Baweja is all set to tie the knot with wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani tomorrow and ahead of the wedding, a fun-filled pre-wedding bash was hosted last night. Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry were among others to attend his pre-wedding party on Friday night.

Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra posted a series of Instagram stories to express his excitement about Harman’s wedding. He shared a flight picture and tweeted, “And off we go… Harman ki Shaadi #finally.”

Another photo showed Harman and his close ones dancing to a Bollywood track.

While the groom opted for a simple black kurta, Sasha wore a maroon lehenga choli.

The wedding will be held in Kolkata on 21st March.

The wedding will be a private affair in the presence of 50-70 close ones in attendance.

The family will host a wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor-producer got engaged to Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate ceremony in December last year. The photos of the roka ceremony of the couple was shared on social media by Harman’s sister, Rowena. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.”

The roka ceremony was held in Chandigarh.

Celebrities wished Harman and Sasha after the engagement. “Congratulations Sasha and Harman,” wrote Sagarika Ghagte. For the roka ceremony, Harman Baweja was dressed in a kurta-pyjama, while Sasha wore an ivory salwar kameez. The newly engaged couple could be seen beaming with happiness in the photos.

Talking about Harman’s fiancée, Sasha Ramchandani is a wellness coach.







