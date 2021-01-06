Inside Deepika Padukone birthday: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji grace





Husband and actor Ranveer Singh hosted a private birthday party for his loving wife Deepika Padukone and it was graced by the couple close friends from the industry. The one that grabbed the maximum attention is Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s ex-flame. The ‘Barfi’ actor attended the birthday party with his ladylove and actress Alia Bhatt. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined the,

The ‘Raazi’ actor looked stunning in a black attire while Ranbir was dressed in casual, white shirt and black pant. The lovebirds posed for the paparazzi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also seen arriving. Bollywood’s new couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter also graced Deepika’s 35th birthday. Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ayan Mukherji wer also seen.

Ranveer Singh wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday by sharing a lovely picture of the duo from the party. He captioned it, “Biwi No.1 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday”.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor had shared a cute childhood picture of the actor and had written: “My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone.”

The birthday girl cut birthday cake with the paparazzi stationed outside her residence. She also fed a piece of the cake to one of the photographers. For the occasion, the star couple chose to wear black outfits. Deepika wore leather pants and a large black sweater, while Ranveer sported a pair of blue jeans, white shirt and black sweater. He also put a brown cap.

Many Bollywood celebs from Anushka to Madhuri Dixit took to their social media handle to wish the birthday girl.