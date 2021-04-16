Inside Anita Hassanandani's birthday with Surbhi, Krystle, Ekta Kapoor, Ankita





Bollywood actor Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed her first child with husband Rohit Reddy in February celebrated her birthday with friends like Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D'Souza, producer Ekta Kapoor. Celebrity couple Karan Patel and his wife Ankita were also part of the celebraton.

Pictures and videos of the celebration are doing the round on net and it seemed that all had a whale of time together.

Anita cut a special two-tier birthday cake. It written Hottie at 40 and super mom over the cake. Wishing the birthday girl, Ekta Kapoor also posted a video from the get-together. "Happie bday my hottie ! Have a diaper year with Aarav n Ro! Ur bday we will celebrate again when we fight corona fully," she captioned the post.

Anita Hassanandani also shared a couple of pictures from the birthday celebration. Posting a clip from the celebration, Anita wrote "LockDown Birthday 2021." Rohit Reddy did not leave any stone unturned to make his wifey’s birthday special. He decorated the room with red balloons, red roses and series of cakes ready to be cut. The couple held each other’s hand and kissed each other.