Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday; Big B poses with Aishwarya, Aaradhya





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on October 11 and he celebrated his D-day with family. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were dressed in white for the occasion.

Sharing a lovely picture with Amitabh and Aaradhya on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA. MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always.” It shows Amitabh, Aaradhya and Aishwarya in white as they huddle together for a picture.

The birthday boy is seen dressed in white track suit while little Aaradhya is dressed with white frock teamed with white headband. Aishwarya was also dressed in white salwar kameez.

The ‘Sarbjit’ actress shared another lovely picture in which Aaradhya is seen giving a tight hug to her grandpa. She captioned it, “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII.”

Hours later, Amitabh took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for their birthday wishes. He wrote, “T 3687 - .. the graciousness of all that have wished me, on my birthday 11th Oct , cannot be expressed in words .. ‘thank you’ is too weak and docile to envelope the emotion .. SO .. the maatrbhasha....Aapki prarthnao ke liye aabhar, kratagya main (I am thankful for your prayers, thankful).”

A day before, Abhishek had shared a childhood picture of his father on Instagram. “Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78. Love you,Pa,” he wrote in caption.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for the popular quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.