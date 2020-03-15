Inside Alia Bhatt’s 27th birthday celebration





Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends. Pictures and videos of Alia cutting cake are doing all the round on net. The birthday girl can be seen cutting two cakes in the presence of her sister and Akansha Ranjan. As Alia cuts the cake, other sings ‘Happy Birthday’.

Pooja Bhatt wished her sister in the most adorable way. She wished her dearest sister with series of picture of the birthday girl.

Earlier in the day, Soni Razdan wished her daughter, "All I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come."

Shaheen Bhatt and Akansha also gave us glimpses of the actress' birthday celebrations.

Madhuri Dixit, with whom Alia has worked in Kalank, wrote: "I hope that your hard work takes you to greater heights every day. May your energy and zest for life get stronger every day. Here's to another year full of blockbusters and achieving new goals. Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt."