Inside Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration with Neetu, Shaheen, Soni Razdan





Alia Bhatt landed in Mumbai after attending her close friend’s wedding in Jaipur on her 28th birthday. The birthday girl celebrated her special day with her special people. Pictures and videos of her cake-cutting ceremony surfaced on net and it showed the ‘Raazi’ actress cutting cake in the presence of Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and few more.

Neetu Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people.”

Alia also shared the same picture and wrote, “the most important women in my life.” The actor also took to Instagram and wrote, “thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light”.

While cutting the cake, Alia Bhatt is seen doing a little jig and everyone sang the birthday song.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also hosted a birthday bash for his darling Alia at his residence and guests seen arriving for the party. The birthday girl was dressed in shimmering red and black outfit. Kohled eye and open hair enhanced her beauty.

Bollywood lovebirds and actors Malaika Arora arrived with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too turned up. Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji, Shakun Batra was also among other attendees.

Deepika Padukone was dressed in all-white attire. Aditya Roy Kapoor too was seen. Aryan Khan also mark his presence. Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Dhawan too turned up for the birthday party.

Unfortunately, Alia’s boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor could not make to the bash as he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Alia Bhatt’s 28th birthday, wishes poured in from every corner. From Neetu Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood showered love on the ‘Raazi’ actress.