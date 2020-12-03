Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s lavish wedding reception





After a low-key wedding in ISKCON temple, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had a lavish wedding reception. Govinda, Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others attended the wedding reception.

The new bride Shweta Agarwal looked stunning in red-off shoulder gown while Aditya looked dapper in a black suit. They happily posed with the guests.

Aditya's mother Deepa Narayan picked a red saree for the occasion. Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa danced to the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The newly married also grooved at the reception.

Talking about his marriage, Aditya Narayan told Bombay Times, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true”.

The singer-host further said, “I can’t image spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself. She is someone with whom I can be myself”.





