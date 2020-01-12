Injured Shahid Kapoor returns to Mumbai with wife Mira Rajput





Shahid Kapoor suffered injury during the shooting of ‘Jersey’ in Mohali and the actor returned to Mumbai with his wife Mira Rajput. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor was clicked at the airport by hiding his face covered with a mask. Mira was dressed casually in a white tee, black denim and grey sweater.

The actor was shooting at the cricket stadium in Mohali and following the injury, he had to get 13 stitches.

An insider told PTI, “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor.”

Shahid reassured fans that he was “recovering fast”. In a tweet shared on Sunday morning, he wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

Mira rushed to Chandigarh as soon as she received the news of her husband’s injury and came back to Mumbai with her injured hubby.

Shahid Kapoor’s lower lip is heavily swelled and he will resume shooting only after his swelling decreases.



