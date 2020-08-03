Informed Mumbai Police that my son's life is in danger, Sushant’s father





Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh released a video in which he said that on February 25th, he informed Bandra police that his son’s life is in danger.

"On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," he says in the video in Hindi.

KK Singh later filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in Patna and now Patna police is investigating the case.

Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier said that the late actor's family was not satisfied with the way Mumbai Police were investigating his alleged suicide case, and therefore, got an FIR registered in Patna, Bihar.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Singh had said, "Sushant’s family has no faith in the Mumbai Police because of the way they have been investigating in this matter. I'm not saying the entire police force to be blamed. The family is being pressured to name 5-6 production houses as responsible for Sushant's death. Why should the family name any production house for his death? This is something that has actually disturbed the family a lot. They felt that the only way to give it a proper closure would be to take this matter to its logical end. That is why we got the matter registered in Patna."

Meanwhile, Mumbai police in a press conference said that Sushant’s family never raised suspension against anybore during probe.

"The statements of Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded on June 16. At that time, they neither raised any suspicion nor complained about any lapse in our probe," Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh said.