Indraneil Sengupta denies report of trouble marriage with Barkha Bisht





Actor Indraneil Sengupta, who has been happily married with actress Barkha Bisht for 13 years have dismissed the report of trouble wedding. News is doing the round that due to the actor’s alleged affair with a Kolkata girl, Indraneil’s wedding with Barkha hit the rocks. But the actor totally quashed off the rumour and said that they are very much together.

Speaking to a leading daily about speculation of his marriage with Barkha being in trouble, Indraneil said, “I have heard rumours of such kind about Barkha and my marriage and I knew they will trickle to the media, but there’s nothing like that.” He also maintained that they are not living separately. “No, we are together,” he said.

Indraneil also addressed rumours of him having an affair with a Kolkata-based woman. “I have heard this also. But for that to happen, I need to have gone to Kolkata. Right? I last went to Kolkata in February,” he said.

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actor added, “I do not know the source, but all these are merely rumours. The reports also claimed that I have been visiting Kolkata often. That is untrue. I travel to Kolkata only for work. The last time I was there, it was for a shoot. My next Kolkata trip too will just be for some work assignment. Barkha and I have a long career ahead and I am okay with such rumours popping up at times. There is nothing I can do aboutit.”

For the unversed, Indraneil is rumoured to be dating Ishaa started doing the rounds when they were shooting for a film named Tarulotar Bhoot in March. Ishaa Saha had also celebrated her birthday with Indraneil when they were filming in some remote villages of Burdwan in West Bengal.

The couple has a 10-year-old daughter, Meera Sengupta.