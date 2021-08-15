Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan wins, takes homes 25 lakh, a car





After 12 hours of scintillating finale, finally the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 12’ has got its winner. Uttarakhand boy Pawandeep Rajan has been declared as the winner. Apart from the trophy, Pawandeep won a prize money of 25 lakh and drove home Maruti Suzuki car.

Arunita Kanjilal has been declared as the 1st runner-up and Sayli Kamble became the 2nd runner-up.

Speaking with a leading daily, Pawandeep said, “I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.”

“Yes, my family was here. A few of my friends also visited and they all were happy and excited. My mom was crying as I lifted the trophy,” he added.

Pawandeep also told BollywoodLife in Hindi, “I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything felt like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.”

The special guests of the finale were Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Amit Mishra, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan. ‘Shershaah’ actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also attended the finale. Noted comedian Bharti Singh also entertained the audience.